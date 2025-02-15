The Best States for Families

Massachusetts tops WalletHub's list; New Mexico comes in last
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted Feb 15, 2025 9:03 AM CST
Looking to start or expand your family? You've likely got a checklist in mind on schools, cost of living, recreation, and the like—and so does WalletHub, which looked at all 50 states across more than four dozen metrics in five main categories: family fun, health and safety, education and child care, affordability, and socioeconomics, which covers everything from job security, wealth gaps, and the unemployment rate to the share of two-parent families and divorce rates. Massachusetts emerges as the most family-friendly state of the bunch, while New Mexico brings up the rear. The top and bottom 10:

Best states

  1. Massachusetts (No. 1 in "Education & Child Care," "Affordability" categories)
  2. Minnesota
  3. North Dakota (No. 1 in "Socioeconomics" category)
  4. Nebraska
  5. New Hampshire
  6. New York
  7. Illinois
  8. Wisconsin
  9. Maine
  10. Connecticut

Worst states

  1. Arizona
  2. South Carolina
  3. Louisiana
  4. Arkansas
  5. Alabama
  6. Oklahoma
  7. Nevada (last in "Affordability," "Socioeconomics" categories)
  8. West Virginia (last in "Family Fun" category)
  9. Mississippi (last in "Health & Safety" category)
  10. New Mexico (last in "Education & Child Care" category)
See the complete list here. (These US cities are best for families.)

