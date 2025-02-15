Accuser Drops Sexual Assault Lawsuit Against Diddy, Jay-Z

The anonymous Alabama woman who accused Shawn "Jay-Z" Carter and Sean "Diddy" Combs of raping her when she was 13 dropped her lawsuit against the hip-hop moguls on Friday. Variety reports that the attorney representing the woman identified as Jane Doe voluntarily dismissed the charges with prejudice, which means the suit can't be refiled in its current form.

In October, the woman claimed Combs raped her at a private residence during an afterparty following the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards in New York City. Two months after filing the suit, she added Jay-Z's name to the complaint. However, Jay-Z's lawyers said there were "glaring inconsistencies" in the accuser's story, which drew attention in an NBC report in which the woman said, "I have made some mistakes" in remembering the events of that night. For example, the lawsuit had claimed the accuser's father drove several hours from upstate New York to pick her up after the alleged encounter, but the father had no recollection of doing so.



Jay-Z released a statement through his entertainment company Roc Nation that called the dropped charges a "victory." He also said the allegations traumatized wife Beyonce and their kids. "The frivolous, fictitious, and appalling allegations have been dismissed," he wrote. "The fictional tale they created was laughable, if not for the seriousness of the claims. I would not wish this experience on anyone. ... This 1-800 lawyer gets to file a suit hiding behind Jane Doe, and when they quickly realize that the money grab is going to fail, they get to walk away with no repercussions."

While Jay-Z can rest easier, Combs still faces dozens of lawsuits for sexual assault and related charges that have been filed during the past year. But Combs' legal team responded to the dismissal of this case as "another confirmation that these lawsuits are built on falsehoods, not facts." They continued: "We will continue to fight these baseless claims and hold those responsible. This is just the first of many that will not hold up in a court of law." Combs has been in prison in New York City since September on charges of racketeering and sex trafficking.