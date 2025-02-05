Bove: FBI Agents Who 'Simply Followed Orders' Won't Be Fired

FBI agents who "simply followed orders and carried out their duties in an ethical manner" while investigating the Capitol riot shouldn't fear firing or other punishment, a top Justice Department official says. In an email to the FBI workforce Wednesday, acting Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove said the people who should be "concerned" are "those who acted with corrupt or partisan intent, who blatantly defied orders from Department leadership, or who exercised discretion in weaponizing the FBI," NPR reports.