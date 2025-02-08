'I'm a Good Dude Who Did a Bad Thing on Camera'

Austin Capobianco has the unique claim to fame of being banned from every Major League Baseball stadium in the land. The reason stems from his audacious move while in the stands at Yankee Stadium last year during the World Series: He opened the mitt of Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts and knocked the ball loose. (Watch the moment here .) In an interview with the Athletic , the 38-year-old Connecticut resident is both apologetic and tired of his infamy, particularly from West Coast fans. (Somebody once mailed him a box of poop.) "I'm a good dude who did a dumb thing on camera," he tells Brendan Kuty.

In the interview, Capobianco recounts the moment and says he understands and accepts the penalty because he put his hands on Betts (as did his buddy, who was ejected along with him). But he's also hopeful that he can eventually get MLB to lift the ban, perhaps in exchange for tickets donated to charity or by Capobianco performing community service. He also just wants the whole affair to fade from the public consciousness. To his haters in Los Angeles, he adds: "Guys, you won the World Series. Leave me alone." (Read the full interview.)