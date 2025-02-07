DOGE Aide Who Resigned After Racist Posts Outcry Is Back

The Department of Government Efficiency staff member who quit after his racist online posts became an issue is being welcomed back by the boss. Marko Elez, whose posts included such sentiments as "I was racist before it was cool" and "normalize Indian hate," resigned Thursday . On Friday, Elon Musk reposted Vice President JD Vance's call to keep Elez, NBC News reports, and added, "He will be brought back." Vance had shared the results of Musk's online poll asking viewers of the X owner's posts whether Elez should be rehired; the Musk aide drew support from 78% of the 385,247 voters.

"I obviously disagree with some of Elez's posts, but I don't think stupid social media activity should ruin a kid's life," Vance wrote, per the Hill. Some of the posts went up as recently as July. "We shouldn't reward journalists who try to destroy people. Ever. So I say bring him back," he added. The White House reported Elez had resigned after the Wall Street Journal reported on the posts, which have since been deleted.

Asked about the issue at a press conference Friday, President Trump said, "I'm with the vice president." The 25-year-old Elez was one of the two DOGE staff members who accessed the Treasury Department's payment system this week, per the AP, leading a judge to limit their access. Vance added a caveat about Elez's tenure. "If he's a bad dude or a terrible member of the team, fire him for that," he wrote. (More Department of Government Efficiency stories.)