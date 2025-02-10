Literature's 'Prankster- Philosopher' Dead at 92

Tom Robbins, the novelist and prankster-philosopher who charmed and addled millions of readers with such screwball adventures as Even Cowgirls Get the Blues and Jitterbug Perfume, has died. He was 92. Robbins' death was confirmed by his friend, the publishing executive Craig Popelars, who said the author died Sunday morning, the AP reports. Pronouncing himself blessed with "crazy wisdom," Robbins published eight novels and the memoir Tibetan Peach Pie and looked fondly upon his world of deadpan absurdity, authorial commentary, and zig zag story lines.

A native of Blowing Rock, North Carolina who moved to Virginia and was named "Most Mischievous Boy" by his high school, Robbins could match any narrative in his books with one about his life. One particularly odd moment came in the 1990s when the FBI sought clues to the Unabomber's identity by reading Robbins' novel Still Life with Woodpecker. Robbins would allege that two federal agents, both attractive women, were sent to interview him. "The FBI is not stupid!" he liked to say. "They knew my weakness!"

He also managed to meet a few celebrities, thanks in part to the film adaptation of Cowgirls, which starred Uma Thurman and Keanu Reeves, and to appearances in such movies as Breakfast of Champions and Mrs. Parker and the Vicious Circle. In Robbins' novels, the quest was all and he helped capture the wide open spirit of the 1960s in part because he knew the life so well. He dropped acid, hitchhiked coast to coast, traveled from Tanzania to the Himalayas and carried on with friends and strangers in ways he had no right to survive. He didn't rely on topical references to mark time, but on understanding the era from the inside.

Robbins' honors included the Bumbershoot Golden Umbrella Award for Lifetime Achievement and being named by Writer's Digest as among the 100 best authors of the 20th century. He was married three times and had three children. (Read much more about his fascinating life.)