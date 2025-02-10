Mahomes After Rout: 'I Take Ownership'

Kansas City QB blames himself after Eagles rout the Chiefs in the Super Bowl
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Feb 10, 2025 6:03 AM CST
Mahomes After Rout: 'I Take Ownership'
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes walks off the field after losing to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 59 in New Orleans.   (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Patrick Mahomes pinned the blame on himself after Sunday night's Super Bowl rout by the Philadelphia Eagles. "I take ownership in the loss, probably more than any one in my career," the QB said after the 40-22 loss, per USA Today. "I put us in some bad spots."

  • Mahomes threw an early interception that was returned for a touchdown and another in the first half inside his own 10. "I take all the blame for that," said the three-time Super Bowl MVP. "That's 14 points I kind of gave them."
  • The Chiefs' first nine possessions: Punt. Punt. Punt. Interception. Punt. Interception. Punt. Punt. Turnover on downs.

  • Another incredible stat: The Eagles sacked Mahomes six times in the game and did not blitz a single time, notes CBS Sports.
  • Mahomes likened the loss to the 31-9 Super Bowl defeat he and the Chiefs endured four years ago at the hands of Tampa Bay. "They both suck," he said. "There's no way around it. Anytime you lose a Super Bowl, it is the worst feeling in the world. They'll stick with you the rest of your career. These will be the two losses that will motivate me to be even better the rest of my career."
(More Patrick Mahomes stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X