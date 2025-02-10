Mahomes After Rout: 'I Take Ownership'

Patrick Mahomes pinned the blame on himself after Sunday night's Super Bowl rout by the Philadelphia Eagles. "I take ownership in the loss, probably more than any one in my career," the QB said after the 40-22 loss, per USA Today. "I put us in some bad spots."

Mahomes threw an early interception that was returned for a touchdown and another in the first half inside his own 10. "I take all the blame for that," said the three-time Super Bowl MVP. "That's 14 points I kind of gave them."

The Chiefs' first nine possessions: Punt. Punt. Punt. Interception. Punt. Interception. Punt. Punt. Turnover on downs.