The Gross Reason Why a Bryan Adams Concert Was Canceled

A sold-out Bryan Adams concert in Australia was nixed before it even began, because—do we have to say the words?—the concert venue's sewers were mucked up by a giant blockage made of "fat, grease, and rags," reports the BBC . Per concert promoter Frontier Touring , the so-called fatberg risked making the toilets at the RAC Arena overflow, making it "unsafe for patrons to enter." The Perth Water Corporation, in fact, acknowledged "several wastewater overflows" before the Sunday concert was shut down, warning in a statement for people to stay away from "any pooled water [near the arena] as it may be sewage," per CNN .

A concertgoer who got turned away at the venue tells ABC Australia that the "increasingly frustrated" crowd waiting outside the arena for doors to open didn't receive a text that the concert was canceled until about 9pm that night. Adams fans expressed their frustration online. "Disgraceful to make people stand outside the venue for hours before making the decision at 9pm. Not ok," one woman wrote on Facebook.

Concert promoter Frontier Touring called the show cancellation "bitterly disappointing" and said the show won't be rescheduled, but that those with tickets will see an automatic refund applied to their accounts in 30 days' time. "I'm really sorry we couldn't make this happen tonight—I was so looking forward to seeing you all," Adams wrote on Facebook on Sunday. "I appreciate your patience and support and can't wait to be back and play for you as soon as we can reschedule." Adams still has shows in Sydney, Brisbane, and Melbourne before he brings his So Happy It Hurts Tour to the States. (Other fatbergs have wreaked havoc in London and Baltimore.)