Saudis Free Student Sentenced to 34 Years for Her Tweets

A Saudi doctoral student at Leeds University in Britain has been freed after seeing her 34-year sentence for her activity on Twitter in Saudi Arabia drastically reduced, a rights group said Monday. Salma al-Shehab, a mother of two, had been sentenced to 34 years in prison back in 2022 over her tweets, reports the AP. A London-based Saudi rights group, ALQST, announced her release. In January, ALQST and other groups said al-Shehab had seen her sentence reduced to four years in prison, with an additional four years suspended. "Her full freedom must now be granted, including the right to travel to complete her studies," the group said.