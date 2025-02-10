Kendrick Lamar Puts an Exclamation Point on Feud

The big talk after Kendrick Lamar's halftime show at the Super Bowl is, not surprisingly, his performance of the diss track against Drake, "Not Like Us." The song became a massive hit for Lamar last year as part of a months-long feud with Drake that played out in competing songs.

What "will always be remembered from this performance is not the musical choices Lamar made, or the aesthetics of his choreography, or the silhouettes of his outfit," writes music critic Jon Caramanica in the New York Times. "What will remain is his grin when he finally began rapping that song. It was wide, persistent, almost cartoonish in shape. The grin of a man having the time of his life at the expense of an enemy."

Watch the halftime show here, with "Not Like Us" starting about the 10-minute mark.