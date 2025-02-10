Workers Turned Away From USAID Offices

Officials and federal officers turned away scores of US Agency for International Development staffers who showed up for work Monday at its Washington headquarters after a court temporarily blocked a Trump administration order that would have pulled all but a fraction of workers off the job worldwide. A front desk officer told a steady stream of agency staffers that he had a list of no more than 10 names of people allowed to enter the building, the AP reports. Tarps hung over USAID's interior signs. A man who earlier identified himself as a USAID official took a harsher tone, telling staffers "just go" and "why are you here?"