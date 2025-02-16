Trump Posts a Telling Quote on Truth Social

Judges , Democrats, and legal experts are among those who have said there have been Trump administration actions already that are outside the law. President Trump posted a counterargument Saturday. "He who saves his Country does not violate any Law," the post says. Trump put it up on Truth Social first, then on X, then pinned it on his Truth Social feed, making it hard to miss. In the evening, it showed up on the official White House account on X. A similar quote has been attributed to Napoleon Bonaparte, the New York Times reports, though its source isn't clear.

Trump's not the only president to think that way. "When the president does it, that means it's not illegal," Richard Nixon said after leaving office. As does the current Supreme Court, which agreed with Trump that presidents enjoy full immunity from prosecution for their official acts. The stated motive, saving the country, is a newer wrinkle. Some experts said the administration's flouting of laws and court rulings is unprecedented. "There have been so many unconstitutional and illegal actions in the first 18 days of the Trump presidency," said Erwin Chemerinsky, law school dean at the University of California, Berkeley, per the Times. "We never have seen anything like this." (More President Trump stories.)