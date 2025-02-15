SNL Is Re-Airing Its Very First Show

The 50th anniversary celebration of Saturday Night Live is so big, it's not even on Saturday. Airing at 8pm Eastern Sunday and spanning three hours, the, yes, live SNL50: The Anniversary Celebration will assemble a dream team of stars who have helped the show become an enduring pop culture force, including alumni like Tina Fey and Eddie Murphy, notable hosts like Dave Chappelle and Steve Martin, and at least four of the surviving original cast members: Chevy Chase, Garrett Morris, Jane Curtin, and Laraine Newman. Creator Lorne Michaels will be there, too, of course. Details, per the AP:

Music: The show will also pack in musical guests, with Paul McCartney, Sabrina Carpenter, Bad Bunny, and Miley Cyrus among those scheduled to appear. The special is double the usual 90 minutes of each SNL episode.