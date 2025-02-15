SNL Is Re-Airing Its Very First Show

It's part of a 50th anniversary celebration, with a 3-hour special on Sunday
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Feb 15, 2025 5:30 AM CST
In this Oct. 11, 1975, photo released by NBC, Chevy Chase performs during a "Weekend Update" sketch on "Saturday Night Live," in New York.   (AP Photo/NBC, Herb Ball)

The 50th anniversary celebration of Saturday Night Live is so big, it's not even on Saturday. Airing at 8pm Eastern Sunday and spanning three hours, the, yes, live SNL50: The Anniversary Celebration will assemble a dream team of stars who have helped the show become an enduring pop culture force, including alumni like Tina Fey and Eddie Murphy, notable hosts like Dave Chappelle and Steve Martin, and at least four of the surviving original cast members: Chevy Chase, Garrett Morris, Jane Curtin, and Laraine Newman. Creator Lorne Michaels will be there, too, of course. Details, per the AP:

  • Music: The show will also pack in musical guests, with Paul McCartney, Sabrina Carpenter, Bad Bunny, and Miley Cyrus among those scheduled to appear. The special is double the usual 90 minutes of each SNL episode.

  • Alums: Oh, so many. NBC says in addition to Murphy, Fey, and some of the original Not Ready for Prime Time Players, you can expect: Adam Sandler, Amy Poehler, Andy Samberg, Chris Rock, Fred Armisen, Jason Sudeikis, Jimmy Fallon, Kate McKinnon, Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, Molly Shannon, Pete Davidson, Seth Meyers, Tracy Morgan, Will Ferrell, and Will Forte. Current cast member Kenan Thompson's appearance was also touted.
  • Hosts: Martin, who has left an indelible comedic mark on SNL over the years, will be among the many successful hosts returning for the show's 50th celebration. Others include Tom Hanks, Martin Short, Scarlett Johansson, Peyton Manning, former SNL writer John Mulaney, Adam Driver, Ayo Edebiri, Kim Kardashian, Paul Simon, Pedro Pascal, Quinta Brunson, Robert De Niro, and Woody Harrelson.
  • First show: The regular show will not air this week. But fans tuning in Saturday night during the regular time slot can see the show's very first episode, from October 1975 and hosted by George Carlin, beginning at 11:30pm Eastern.
