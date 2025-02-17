FEMA: Here's Why We're Not Testing Soil After LA Wildfires

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is defending its decision not to carry out soil testing amid cleanup efforts in the wake of the Los Angeles wildfires after backlash erupted. FEMA originally announced that six inches of topsoil would be removed from destroyed properties, but that no testing would be done to ensure no contamination remains on the property, CBS News reports. After uproar ensued, the agency clarified that the process is "based on scientific best practices and FEMA's longstanding policies," the Los Angeles Times reports.

"Contamination deeper than 3-6 inches is unlikely to be attributable to the fire itself and does not pose an immediate threat to public health and safety," the agency further explained via a spokesperson. Any additional soil testing is not required by public health regulations, nor is it required in order to rebuild, another spokesperson says, and any decision over whether to carry out additional testing would rest with state and local authorities, not FEMA.

The Times, however, reports that follow-up soil testing has been carried out after every major wildfire in the state since 2007, and that past testing has found unsafe levels of dangerous chemicals were still present even after 6 inches of topsoil had been removed. The office of Gov. Gavin Newsom says he is monitoring the situation and held an emergency cabinet meeting on the matter last week. (More California wildfires stories.)