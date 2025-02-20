It Might Be the Biggest Hockey Game in Years

USA and Canada play Thursday night in the championship of the "4 Nations" hockey tournament, and the buzz is so intense that the Athletic suggests the tournament may be more important than the Stanley Cup to players and the league. Details:

It's made up of NHL players from the US, Canada, Finland, and Sweden playing for their countries during a nearly two-week break of the regular NHL season. Games have been fiercely competitive, with an earlier matchup between the US and Canada featuring three fights in the first nine seconds. Like 1980? US coach Mike Sullivan suggests Thursday's game in Boston might have the same impact as the 1980 "Miracle on Ice" victory over the Soviet Union. "That event in USA Hockey inspired a generation of players—my generation," he says, per the AP. "I think this group that we have in our dressing room [has] an opportunity to do that and inspire the next generation."