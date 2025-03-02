The ER Has Become More Dangerous

A man who took hostages in a Pennsylvania hospital during a shooting last weekend that killed a police officer and wounded five others highlights the rising violence against US health care workers and the challenge of protecting them. Such violence takes place in emergency departments, but also in maternity wards and ICUs, hospital security consultant Dick Sem tells the AP. "Many people are more confrontational, quicker to become angry, quicker to become threatening," Sem said. "I interview thousands of nurses and hear all the time about how they're being abused every day." More:

Stats: Health care and social assistance employees suffered almost three-quarters of nonfatal attacks on workers in the private sector in 2021 and 2022, for a rate more than five times the national average, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Attacks involving shootings are part of a wave of gun violence in recent years that has swept through US hospitals, which have struggled to adapt to the growing threat.