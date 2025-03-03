See Some of the Best Oscars Red Carpet Looks

Ariana Grande did her Glinda proud in a pale pink stunner, and her Wicked bestie Cynthia Erivo did Elphaba proud in deep forest green on the Oscars carpet as high glam took over Sunday. Others went for bold red, classic black, and pops of pink, the AP reports. Grande wore a look from the Schiaparelli spring-summer 2025 collection. It was a perfect Glinda ode with no straps and a structured skirt that fell into airy pleats. Erivo, always a fashion darling, wore custom Louis Vuitton with a high triangular collar and huge shoulders, her signature long nails the usual on-point complement.
In gowns, metallics also had a strong showing in body-con looks: Demi Moore in sexy silver custom Giorgio Armani Privé and Mindy Kaling in a silver Oscar de la Renta gown with chunky embellishments among them. Emma Stone went for slinky metallic nude. Felicity Jones was in steel gray worthy of her film, The Brutalist. And Selena Gomez was a bombshell in a Ralph Lauren look of full crystals in metallic pink (and more than 16,000 drops of glass, People reports). Lupita Nyong'o, a fashion "it" girl from her start, wore white custom Chanel with more than 22,000 pearls. See those and more of the red carpet looks in our gallery.
