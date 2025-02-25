Gascon to Attend Oscars: 'I'm Grateful to Be Back'

The distance between Netflix and Karla Sofia Gascon just got a bit smaller. Variety reports that best actress nominee Gascon, 52, will indeed attend the Academy Awards on Sunday at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre—and that the streaming service has agreed to pick up the tab, despite the "nightmare" spurred by Gascon's recent tweet controversy. The outlet notes it's not clear if Gascon, the first openly transgender actor to get an Oscars nod, will also be making an appearance on the event's red carpet, or if she'll be seated with her Emilia Perez co-stars, Zoe Saldana and Selena Gomez, and Jacques Audiard, the movie's director.

Gascon found herself at the center of a storm last month when old tweets of hers resurfaced in which she made disparaging remarks about Islam, George Floyd, and other topics. The Guardian reports that Netflix had also cut Gascon out of ads for Emilia Perez's Oscar campaign after those tweets emerged. Variety notes that Gascon will also attend the Cesar Awards in Paris on Friday. She'd skipped a slew of other awards ceremonies over the past few weeks, including the BAFTAs and SAG Awards, despite receiving nominations at all of them.

Gascon has been trying not to make any further public statements about the controversy since an interview on Feb. 1 on CNN's Spanish news channel, but she did speak to the Hollywood Reporter on Monday. "I'm not sure how I feel, but I'm grateful to be back," she said. "I'm grateful to all those who've believed in me—to Netflix, the production company, and my colleagues. We can close this beautiful and difficult path that began three years ago." (More Karla Sofia Gascon stories.)