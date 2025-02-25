James Carville Suggests a 'Daring' Strategy for Democrats

Democratic strategist James Carville offers an unexpected strategy for his party in these early days of the Trump administration: "roll over and play dead." In his New York Times essay, Carville writes that it's futile to go "toe to toe" with the president at the moment. But he's equally sure that Trump and his "incompetent" Cabinet will crater in popularity relatively soon because of their policies and take the Republican party down with them. Carville calls it "the most daring political maneuver in the history of our party," likening it to a military "tactical pause" or a boxer's "rope-a-dope" tactic.