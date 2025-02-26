Israelis Line the Streets Holding Signs That Say 'Sorry'

Funerals for Shiri Bibas and her sons were held Wednesday
By Kate Seamons,  Newser Staff
Posted Feb 26, 2025 8:59 AM CST
Israelis Line the Streets Holding Signs That Say 'Sorry'
Mourners gather around the convoy carrying the coffins of slain hostages Shiri Bibas and her two children, Ariel and Kfir, during their funeral procession in Rishon Lezion, Israel, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025.   (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

No Israeli government representatives were invited to the Wednesday funerals for Shiri Bibas, 32, and sons Ariel and Kfir, who were killed while being held hostage by Hamas. But Israeli citizens came out in droves, lining roads and overpasses while holding orange balloons and handmade signs reading "sorry" and "forgive us," report NPR and the AP. More:

  • The funeral procession: The remains of Bibas and her sons were taken on a 60-mile journey from a funeral home in central Israel to a cemetery near Kibbutz Nir Oz, where the family was living when they were abducted. The three were buried in a private ceremony next to Shiri's parents, who were also killed in the attack. Husband Yarden Bibas, who was abducted separately, was released alive in a separate handover in January.

  • The funeral: It was closed to the public, but eulogies were broadcast live on Israeli television. In his eulogy for 4-year-old Ariel, Yarden Bibas said, "Ariel, I hope you're not angry with me for failing to protect you properly and for not being there for you. I hope you're enjoying heaven." To his wife, he said, "Do you remember our last conversation together? In the safe room, I asked if we should fight or surrender. You said fight, so I fought. Shiri, I'm sorry I couldn't protect you all. If only I had known what would happen, I wouldn't have fought."
  • Their deaths: Hamas claims the three were killed in an Israeli airstrike a month into their captivity. The Israeli forensics team that examined the remains say they were murdered by Hamas. "These monsters looked into the eyes of a 9-month-old baby and his 4-year-old brother, and strangled, beat, twisted, and shattered them with their hands," said Danny Danon, Israel's UN ambassador.
(More Shiri Bibas stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X