Israelis Line the Streets Holding Signs That Say 'Sorry'

No Israeli government representatives were invited to the Wednesday funerals for Shiri Bibas, 32, and sons Ariel and Kfir, who were killed while being held hostage by Hamas. But Israeli citizens came out in droves, lining roads and overpasses while holding orange balloons and handmade signs reading "sorry" and "forgive us," report NPR and the AP. More:

The funeral procession: The remains of Bibas and her sons were taken on a 60-mile journey from a funeral home in central Israel to a cemetery near Kibbutz Nir Oz, where the family was living when they were abducted. The three were buried in a private ceremony next to Shiri's parents, who were also killed in the attack. Husband Yarden Bibas, who was abducted separately, was released alive in a separate handover in January.