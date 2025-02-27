Fans Aren't Having Chiefs GM's Reveal on Travis Kelce

If you're wondering why it all fell apart for the Kansas City Chiefs in their Super Bowl matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles earlier this month, a clue may have just been revealed by the former team's GM. Speaking on NFL podcast the Insiders, Brett Veach said that Travis Kelce "was battling with [a] pretty big illness" ahead of the big game, though Veach says he didn't want to "make excuses" for the tight end, per People. Veach also suggested that, even if Kelce had been at 100%, it may not have made a difference against the Eagles' gameplay. "We didn't have the ending to our season that we hoped for," he shrugged, adding that the Chiefs had "picked a bad day to have a bad day."