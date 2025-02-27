Fans Aren't Having Chiefs GM's Reveal on Travis Kelce

If you're wondering why it all fell apart for the Kansas City Chiefs in their Super Bowl matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles earlier this month, a clue may have just been revealed by the former team's GM. Speaking on NFL podcast the Insiders, Brett Veach said that Travis Kelce "was battling with [a] pretty big illness" ahead of the big game, though Veach says he didn't want to "make excuses" for the tight end, per People. Veach also suggested that, even if Kelce had been at 100%, it may not have made a difference against the Eagles' gameplay. "We didn't have the ending to our season that we hoped for," he shrugged, adding that the Chiefs had "picked a bad day to have a bad day."
Fans gave Veach the side-eye upon hearing about Kelce's sickness. "Oh, here we go ... the excuses," one fan wrote on X. "Did he have the same illness all season?" another critic snarked. Still others wondered why he'd been out and about with girlfriend Taylor Swift in New Orleans before the Super Bowl if he'd felt under the weather. As for whether Kelce is planning on retiring from the game, which has been rumored, Veach, who was asked if the star player was coming back next season, said, "I think so. ... We anticipate Travis being back. ... We're excited to have Travis back." (More Travis Kelce stories.)