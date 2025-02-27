Jeopardy!, Wheel of Fortune to Join the 'Streaming Revolution'

Two of America's favorite game shows may soon find their way into your home a different way. Although Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune have stuck it out among "the biggest holdouts of the streaming revolution," the programs' owner, Sony Pictures Entertainment, said on Thursday it was seeking bids from big tech and media companies for streaming rights, reports the New York Times.

Details: Whoever nabs those rights would be permitted to stream new episodes of the shows the day after they appear on syndicated TV, according to Sony officials. Starting in September 2028, when syndicated deals already in place will have expired, new episodes would be able to be aired on the same day they appear on traditional TV. Streaming rights are targeted to begin this September and could be valid for up to three years, per the Sony reps.