Gang of Bike-Riding Kids Ram Guy's Car, Beat Him

The LAPD is investigating a brutal beating last weekend of a driver confronted by a gang of bike-riding teens. Per a release from the police department, the attack took place Saturday around 5pm in the Carthay section of Los Angeles, where "after a couple of suspects struck and kicked the victim's vehicle, the victim exited his vehicle to confront them," reports KTLA . Based on witness interviews, police say between 20 to 30 teens ages 16 to 18 then descended upon the man and "immediately overwhelmed the victim, punching and kicking the victim, even after he had been pushed and pulled down to the ground," according to the release.

It was only when bystanders stepped in to stop the attack that the kids on bikes fled, cops say. First responders treated the victim at the scene; he had just minor injuries and refused further treatment at a hospital. A witness posted video to Instagram (warning: graphic) showing the beating. "The level of trauma he and his family are now going through is heartbreaking," that person wrote. LA City Councilwoman Katy Yaroslavsky offered her own thoughts, noting in a Monday statement, per KTLA: "My heart goes out to the young man who was assaulted and his family, and I'm relieved to hear that he is recovering. ... Any act of violence like this is unacceptable."

The Los Angeles Times reports this is the third such violent incident in recent months involving local drivers and a group of bike-riding juveniles. The paper notes that one driver in August was confronted while stopped at a red light after he'd tried to weave around the bicyclists in the street. Then, in January, a similar group of kids vandalized a Mercedes-Benz after it got too close to them. Anyone with information on the latest attack should call 213-922-8299, call LA Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477), or file a tip directly at www.lacrimestoppers.org. (More Los Angeles stories.)