Trump Gives Crypto Market a Boost With 'Reserve' Plan

President Trump again jolted the world of bitcoin and cryptocurrency over the weekend with a surprise announcement that he would move ahead with plans to create a "Crypto Strategic Reserve." The news sent crypto prices soaring, though the details about the reserve remain very much in flux. Coverage:

"I will make sure the U.S. is the Crypto Capital of the World," Trump wrote on Truth Social Sunday morning. He said the coming reserve would include two well-established digital coins, bitcoin and ethereum, as well as three smaller ones: XRP, solana, and cardano. Price rise: Bitcoin has risen about $14,000 since and was north of $93,000 as of Monday morning, per CoinDesk. The token had risen to $109,000 upon Trump's inauguration but had been flagging in recent weeks, along with the crypto industry in general. The smaller coins also surged, some by even greater percentages. Ether was trading near $2,400 Monday morning.