Bill Would See Trump Replace Franklin on $100 Note

President Trump's face could end up on the $250 bill—and the $100. After longtime South Carolina Rep. Joe Wilson proposed a new $250 bill featuring Trump's face last week, first-term Texas Rep. Brandon Gill put forth legislation, called the "Golden Age Act of 2025," that would see Trump replace Benjamin Franklin on the $100 bill. "There has been no one who has done more to bring America into the golden age than President Trump," Gill said in a Monday statement, per the Hill . "Featuring him on the $100 bill is a small way to honor all he will accomplish these next four years."

It's been almost a century since faces on US currency have been altered. Andrew Jackson last replaced Grover Cleveland on the $20 note in 1929, per Fox News. On X, Gill shared a photo of his idea, showing Trump's official portrait on the $100 bill. His legislation states the Treasury secretary should present a preliminary design to the public no later than the end of next year, and that all $100 bills feature Trump beginning in 2029. A press release makes no mention of the 1866 law that prevents any living person from being depicted on US currency. Wilson has said his legislation would amend that law, per the State. (More President Trump stories.)