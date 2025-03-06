Steve Carell Is Taking 800 LA Kids to the Prom

A 62-year-old man taking any sort of interest in a high school prom might seem a little sketchy, but here we have Steve Carell offering to pony up for prom tickets for some 800 kids affected by the Los Angeles wildfires. As NBC News reports, the actor, working with a charity, is buying the tickets to the rite of passage for students from six schools in the affected areas—to the tune of $175,000. The announcement goes thusly:

The video: "I work with a wonderful charity based out of Virginia called Alice's Kids, and Alice's Kids wanted me to let you know that they will be paying for all of your prom tickets," Carell said in a video shown at the six high schools. "If you have already paid for your prom tickets, they will reimburse you for your prom tickets."