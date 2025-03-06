Steve Carell Is Taking 800 LA Kids to the Prom

Actor combines with a charity to pony up tickets for students affected by California wildfires
Posted Mar 6, 2025 11:56 AM CST
Steve Carell Is Taking 800 LA Kids to the Prom
Steve Carell poses at a photo call for the film "Despicable Me 4" on June 24 in London.   (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP, File)

A 62-year-old man taking any sort of interest in a high school prom might seem a little sketchy, but here we have Steve Carell offering to pony up for prom tickets for some 800 kids affected by the Los Angeles wildfires. As NBC News reports, the actor, working with a charity, is buying the tickets to the rite of passage for students from six schools in the affected areas—to the tune of $175,000. The announcement goes thusly:

  • The video: "I work with a wonderful charity based out of Virginia called Alice's Kids, and Alice's Kids wanted me to let you know that they will be paying for all of your prom tickets," Carell said in a video shown at the six high schools. "If you have already paid for your prom tickets, they will reimburse you for your prom tickets."

  • The cost: Tickets typically run around $100 to $150 each.
  • From Alice's Kids: "Going to prom should be a celebration, and we wanted to help make the big night just a little easier for seniors whose lives have been turned upside down by the wildfires," says Executive Director Ron Fitzsimmons, per the AP. "Hopefully this allows the students to unwind and have some fun after a [devastating] year."
  • The reaction: Students gathered in auditoriums for the announcement erupted in applause. NBC notes that one girl watching from a laptop began weeping, while a friend said, "Oh my god!" and began dancing.
  • In closing: "Have fun, enjoy the prom. And remember, this is Steve Carell," the actor said in the video, per the AP.
