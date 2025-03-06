Pamela Bach Dead at 62

Pamela Bach, who met David Hasselhoff on the set of a Knight Rider episode and was married to him for 17 years, has died at age 62. The Los Angeles medical examiner's office says she died by suicide on Wednesday, the AP reports. TMZ , citing law enforcement sources, reports that family members who hadn't heard from Bach went to check on her at her Los Angeles home Wednesday night and found her dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Bach—also known as Pamela Bach-Hasselhoff and Pamela Hasselhoff—was married to Hasselhoff from 1989 until their contentious divorce in 2006. They had two daughters, Taylor, 34, and Hayley, 32.

Bach, whose first film role was in 1983's Rumble Fish, also appeared alongside Hasselhoff in Baywatch, where she played a cafe owner. "Our family is deeply saddened by the recent passing of Pamela Hasselhoff," Hasselhoff said in a post on Facebook. "We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support during this difficult period but kindly request privacy as we grieve and navigate through this challenging time." People reports that in Bach's final Instagram post, she shared a photo of herself in front of a Christmas tree with her granddaughter London, writing, "As we step into 2025, my heart is full of gratitude, especially for my precious grandbaby."