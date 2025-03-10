Mistrial Declared in Judge's Murder Case

The case of a Southern California judge charged with murder in the fatal shooting his wife ended in a mistrial Monday after a jury was unable to reach a unanimous verdict. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Eleanor J. Hunter declared the mistrial in the case against 74-year-old Orange County Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Ferguson. A prosecutor said 11 of the 12 jurors had wanted to declare Ferguson guilty of second-degree murder, adding he is prepared to retry the case, the AP reports.

Prosecutors had said at trial that Ferguson shot his wife Sheryl with a handgun while the couple was watching television at their home in Anaheim Hills after they had been arguing in 2023. Testifying at trial, Ferguson did not deny shooting his wife, but said it was an accident. He said he was removing the gun from an ankle holster where he always carried it but fumbled it when he tried to place it on a table.

Jury deliberations began on Feb. 26, NBC Los Angeles reports. The jury left early on Friday after telling Hunter they were "exhausted."