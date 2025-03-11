Officials Seek Vandals Who Destroyed Ancient Petroglyphs

The Bureau of Land Management is offering a $1,500 reward for information leading to the vandals who desecrated ancient Native American petroglyphs in California. The protected rock carvings at Volcanic Tableland near Bishop were created by the Paiute-Shoshone tribe before European settlers came to the area, the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Some are as many as 7,000 years old. Three of them, located on public but protected land in the eastern Sierra, were vandalized. "Those responsible have destroyed an irreplaceable part of our national cultural heritage," says an official for BLM, which manages the land. "We have increased surveillance of our sites and are determined to bring the responsible parties to justice."
In 2012, vandals actually hacked off slabs of rock containing petroglyphs in the same area, and while the pieces were eventually recovered, the suspects were never found. In this case, chunks of rock appear to have been smashed off, the Desert Sun reports. The petroglyphs are protected under the Archaeological Resources Protection Act, the violation of which is a potential felony punishable by up to two years behind bars and a $20,000 fine, the BLM says in its statement, and repeat offenses carry heavier punishments. Anyone with information can call WeTip at 1-800-78-CRIME. (More petroglyphs stories.)