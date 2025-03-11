Officials Seek Vandals Who Destroyed Ancient Petroglyphs

The Bureau of Land Management is offering a $1,500 reward for information leading to the vandals who desecrated ancient Native American petroglyphs in California. The protected rock carvings at Volcanic Tableland near Bishop were created by the Paiute-Shoshone tribe before European settlers came to the area, the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Some are as many as 7,000 years old. Three of them, located on public but protected land in the eastern Sierra, were vandalized. "Those responsible have destroyed an irreplaceable part of our national cultural heritage," says an official for BLM, which manages the land. "We have increased surveillance of our sites and are determined to bring the responsible parties to justice."