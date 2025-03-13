Homeless En Vogue Singer: 'I'm Learning About Who I Am'

A singer with '90s R&B group En Vogue revealed in a video this week that she's been living out of her car for the past three years—and that it's been somewhat liberating, reports USA Today . In the nearly 20-minute clip released Tuesday, Dawn Robinson said she'd been living with her parents in Las Vegas until 2020, when a fractured relationship with her mother led to her ditching the family home to hunker down in her car.

An ex-manager helped get Robinson into a hotel about a month later, where she stayed for eight more months, she said. However, a falling-out with him drove Robinson back to her car in March 2022, where she's been ever since. "Sometimes I think ... people want to trap you and keep you in a situation where you're vulnerable and depending on them," she said.

Despite the circumstances that led to her ending up in her vehicle, Robinson isn't feeling sorry for herself. "This is not like, 'Oh my God, poor Dawn. She's living in her car. It's terrible. Oh, woe is me,'" Robinson said in her video. "I'm learning about who I am. I'm learning myself as a person, as a woman." She says that her car-bound lifestyle makes her feel "so free ... like [I'm] on a camping trip," even though she concedes this isn't the way she'd envisioned herself ending up.

"If you would have said to me while I was in En Vogue, 'You're going to be living in your car one day,' I'd be like, 'Huh?'" Robinson said. "We say that we can't do certain things before we even know we're capable." People notes the 58-year-old singer left En Vogue in 1997, though she came back for brief reunions in the mid- to late aughts. She added in her video that while this life "is not something that I would have chosen ... I have no shame. ... When I succeed again—because I will—when I'm on top again ... getting to that point is only up to me. So ... from my car into that life is going to be amazing." (More En Vogue stories.)