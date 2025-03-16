States Where Car Insurance Is the Highest

Auto insurance premiums are on the rise across the US, and Bankrate dug in to see in which states drivers fare the best and worst. The breakdown has a number of facets, but the following reflects the average cost of full coverage. The 10 best and worst on the list, which includes Washington, DC:
Where costs are highest
- Florida, $4,210 average cost for full coverage
- New York, $4,093
- Louisiana, $3,998
- Nevada, $3,660
- Colorado, $3,212
- Michigan, $3,161
- District of Columbia, $3,016
- Georgia, $2,976
- New Jersey, $2,938
- California, $2,935