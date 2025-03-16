States Where Car Insurance Is the Highest

Auto insurance premiums are on the rise across the US, and Bankrate dug in to see in which states drivers fare the best and worst. The breakdown has a number of facets, but the following reflects the average cost of full coverage. The 10 best and worst on the list, which includes Washington, DC:



Where costs are highest

Florida, $4,210 average cost for full coverage New York, $4,093 Louisiana, $3,998 Nevada, $3,660 Colorado, $3,212 Michigan, $3,161 District of Columbia, $3,016 Georgia, $2,976 New Jersey, $2,938 California, $2,935