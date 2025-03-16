States Where Car Insurance Is the Highest

Florida has the most expensive rates, and Idaho the cheapest
Posted Mar 16, 2025 1:10 PM CDT
States Where Car Insurance Is the Highest
   (Getty / Milan Krasula)

Auto insurance premiums are on the rise across the US, and Bankrate dug in to see in which states drivers fare the best and worst. The breakdown has a number of facets, but the following reflects the average cost of full coverage. The 10 best and worst on the list, which includes Washington, DC:

Where costs are highest

  1. Florida, $4,210 average cost for full coverage
  2. New York, $4,093
  3. Louisiana, $3,998
  4. Nevada, $3,660
  5. Colorado, $3,212
  6. Michigan, $3,161
  7. District of Columbia, $3,016
  8. Georgia, $2,976
  9. New Jersey, $2,938
  10. California, $2,935

Where costs are lowest

  1. Washington, $1,858
  2. New Hampshire, $1,843
  3. North Dakota, $1,810
  4. Ohio, $1,782
  5. Wyoming, $1,759
  6. Indiana, $1,751
  7. Hawaii, $1,705
  8. Maine, $1,651
  9. Vermont, $1506
  10. Idaho, $1,473
See the full rankings. (Or check out other lists.)

