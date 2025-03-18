Average Age of New Moms Continues to Rise

US births rose slightly last year, but experts don't see it as evidence of reversing a long-term decline, per the AP. Details, including the continued rise in the age of new mothers to 27 1/2:

A little over 3.6 million births were reported for 2024, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention preliminary data. That's 22,250 more than the final tally of 2023 US births, which was released Tuesday.

The 2024 total is likely to grow at least a little when the numbers are finalized, but another set of preliminary data shows overall birth rates rose only for one group of people: Hispanic women.