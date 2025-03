A West Virginia couple received the maximum sentences of decades in prison Wednesday for abusing their adopted children. The abuse of the five children included heavy labor, locking them in bedrooms, forcing some to sleep on concrete floors, and making them stand for hours with their hands on their heads, the AP reports.

Jeanne Kay Whitefeather received up to 215 years in prison and her husband, Donald Lantz, got a term of up to 160 years. A Kanawha County jury on Jan. 29 found the pair guilty on multiple counts of forced labor, human trafficking, and child abuse and neglect. Whitefeather also was convicted of civil rights violations based on race. Whitefeather will be eligible for parole after serving 40 years and Lantz after 30.

The judge waived $2.4 million in potential fines so the couple could pay each of the children $280,000 in restitution, the Charleston Gazette-Mail reports.