Pentagon Will Brief Musk on Plan for Hypothetical War: Report

Two US officials tell the New York Times that Elon Musk will be at the Pentagon Friday, getting briefed on the US military's plan for a hypothetical war with China. A third official confirmed a China-focused briefing is happening and a fourth confirmed Musk will be at the Pentagon Friday, though the latter two sources didn't specify that the Tesla CEO was going to get access to the top-secret war plans, known in the military as operational plans or "O-plans." The Times calls them "among the military's most closely guarded secrets," since, were they to fall into the hands of the hypothetical enemy country, that country could then alter its own plans to strengthen its defenses against the US.

The plan sources say Musk will be briefed on traces a potential war with China from the initial indication that war is imminent through such decisions as what targets the US should hit. The sources did not say whether President Trump knows about the briefing or how it was arranged. The news brings many questions about potential conflicts of interest, given that Musk, the world's wealthiest person, has many financial ties to China. Earlier this week, an opinion column in the Hill wondered whether those ties made Musk a national security threat, and Vox published an explainer on Musk's connections to China. Following the publication of the Times article, the Defense Department issued a statement saying Musk is "just visiting." See the full article, which hypothesizes that the briefing could be linked to Musk's controversial work with DOGE, here. (More Elon Musk stories.)