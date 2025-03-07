Dolly Parton After Hubby's Death: 'I Will Always Love You'

Dolly Parton has a message for her fans following the death of her husband of nearly six decades, Carl Dean, at age 82. "This is a love note to family, friends, and fans. Thank you for all the messages, cards, and flowers that you've sent to pay your respects for the loss of my beloved husband Carl," she wrote on Instagram Thursday. "I can't reach out personally to each of you but just know it has meant the world of me. He is in God's arms now and I am okay with that. I will always love you." That last line, of course, is a reference to the iconic song written by Parton and later famously covered by Whitney Houston, NBC News reports. Meanwhile, coverage of the famously private Dean continues: