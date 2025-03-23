Snow White Leaves Disney Disappointed

The Walt Disney Co.'s live-action, controversy-bedeviled Snow White opened in theaters with a sleepy $43 million in ticket sales, according to studio estimates Sunday. With a budget above $250 million, the film had set out with higher ambitions, particularly since it returns Disney to its very origins. The 1937 original Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs was the company's first animated feature and paid for its Burbank studio lot. But this version does not appear headed to a fairy tale ending, the AP reports. The runup to release was plagued by controversies over the film's handling of the dwarfs, who are rendered in CGI, and backlashes over comments by its star, Rachel Zegler. The PR headaches prompted Disney to pull back on its premiere.

Also working against the film, directed by Marc Webb: poor reviews. Critics were largely not impressed, with reviews coming in just 43% "fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes. Overseas, Snow White added $44.3 million for a global launch of $87.3 million. But going into the weekend, Snow White had been eyeing a worldwide total closer to $100 million—and a few weeks back, expectations were significantly higher. The result will surely add to questions over Disney's long-term strategy of mining its vault for live-action remakes. In the pipeline are new versions of Moana and Tangled. A live-action Lilo & Stitch launches in May. The disappointment-filled weekend added to a rough 2025 so far for Hollywood. The box office is down 6.9% from last year, according to data firm Comscore, and 38.6% from 2019.

Below are estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at US and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore. Final domestic figures will be released Monday.