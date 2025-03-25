Dead Boy's Grandparents Who Sought 'Answers' Are Arrested

Two grandparents of a French toddler whose bones were discovered last year have been arrested on suspicion of murder, alongside two of their adult children. All four are held on suspicion of voluntary homicide and concealment of a corpse, prosecutors said Tuesday, per the BBC. Emile Soleil was just 2 1/2 years old when he vanished in July 2023 while staying with his maternal grandparents in the tiny hamlet of Le Vernet for a summer vacation. Some of his bones were discovered near the grandparents' home last March, but prosecutors had then said Emile's death could have been the result of "a fall, manslaughter, or murder." More bones and some of the boy's clothing were later discovered by police, per the Guardian.