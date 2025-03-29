In Mexico's Schools, It's 'Farewell, Junk Food!'

A government-sponsored junk food ban in schools across Mexico took effect on Saturday, officials said, as the country tries to tackle one of the world's worst obesity and diabetes epidemics. The health guidelines, first published last fall, take a direct shot at salty and sweet processed products that have become a staple for generations of Mexican schoolchildren, such as sugary fruit drinks, packaged chips, artificial pork rinds, and soy-encased, chili-flavored peanuts, the AP reports. Announcing the ban had become law, the nation's Education Ministry posted on X: "Farewell, junk food!"

The ministry encouraged parents to support the crusade by cooking healthy meals for their children. Mexico's ambitious attempt to remake its food culture and reprogram the next generation of consumers is being watched closely around the world as governments struggle to turn the tide on a global obesity epidemic. Under the order, schools must phase out any food and beverage displaying even one black warning logo marking it as high in salt, sugar, calories, or fat. Mexico implemented that compulsory front-of-package labeling system in 2020. The junk food ban also requires schools to serve more nutritious alternatives to junk food, like bean tacos, and offer plain drinking water, per the AP.

"It is much better to eat a bean taco than a bag of potato chips," said President Claudia Sheinbaum, who championed the effort. Children in Mexico consume more junk food than anywhere else in Latin America, according to UNICEF, which classifies the nation's childhood obesity epidemic as an emergency. Sugary drinks and highly processed foods account for 40% of the total calories that children consume in a day, the agency reports. One-third of Mexican children are already considered overweight or obese, according to government statistics. School administrators found in violation of the order face fines ranging from $545 to $5,450. It also wasn't immediately clear how the government would prohibit the sale of junk food on sidewalks outside campuses, where street vendors typically hawk candy, chips, nachos, and ice cream during recess and after the school day ends.