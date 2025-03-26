Stanford Fires Football Coach After Reports of Bullying

Stanford has fired head football coach Troy Taylor after two seasons following a report last week that he had been investigated twice for allegedly mistreating staffers. General manager Andrew Luck announced the decision on Tuesday in his first major move since taking over in his role running the entire football program, the AP reports.

ESPN reported last week that Taylor had been investigated twice since taking over before the 2023 season over allegations of hostile and aggressive behavior, as well as personal attacks, against female staff members. Both investigations determined that Taylor's treatment of employees, particularly of women, was inconsistent with Stanford's standards, according to ESPN. The second investigation concluded that Taylor retaliated against a compliance staffer who had found seven minor NCAA infractions by "seeking her removal from her assigned duties." The report said investigators had never encountered "this palpable level of animosity and disdain" for a university compliance office.

Luck thanked Taylor for his time but said it was important to instill the proper culture at Stanford. "We have powerful traditions, incredible student-athletes, and a vision for the future that demonstrates our strong potential as a program," Luck said. "This vision includes an emphasis on a positive, winning, and inclusive culture. I am confident that we will return Stanford to the top echelon of college football."