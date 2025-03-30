Jason Statham Thriller Dethrones Snow White

In an upset, the Jason Statham thriller A Working Man took No. 1 at the box office, besting the rapidly declining Snow White, according to studio estimates Sunday. Even after a lackluster debut, the Walt Disney Co.'s live-action remake was predicted to remain the top film in US and Canadian theaters over the weekend, the AP reports. Instead, Snow White, plagued by bad buzz and backlash, nosedived in its second weekend and dropped 66%. At the same time, Amazon MGM Studios' A Working Man, directed by David Ayer, beat expectations with a $15.2 million debut.

Co-written by Sylvester Stallone, A Working Man reteams Statham and Ayer following last year's successful The Beekeeper ($162 million worldwide). This time around, Statham plays a construction worker with an elite military past. While reviews have been mixed and audiences only gave A Working Man a "B" CinemaScore, the showing suggests Statham has carved out something rare in the movie industry today: bankability. The bigger headline, though, might have been the fast erosion of ticket buyers' appetite for Snow White. Directed by Marc Webb and starring Rachel Zegler, the film carried hopes to lift movie theaters after a painful start to 2025. Produced for more $250 million, the film has turned into a poisoned apple, with a two-week global haul of $143.1 million.

Below are estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at US and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore. Final domestic figures will be released Monday.