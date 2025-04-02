Jennifer Lawrence Is a Mom Once Again

Jennifer Lawrence is a mom for the second time. TMZ reports that the Oscar-winning Silver Linings Playbook actor, 34, and her husband, 40-year-old art dealer Cooke Maroney, recently welcomed their new addition, though there aren't details yet on the new baby's name, sex, or actual date of birth. Sources tell People that Lawrence and Maroney, married for five years, were seen taking a walk in New York City on Monday, apparently after the baby had been born.

Lawrence, who shares 3-year-old son Cy with Maroney, had announced her latest pregnancy in October. Since welcoming Cy, Lawrence has been candid on her struggles to conceive, noting she'd had multiple miscarriages before bringing him into the world, per Page Six. "The morning after I gave birth, I felt like my whole life had started over," she told Vogue in 2022. "Like, now is day one of my life. ... I was just so in love." (More Jennifer Lawrence stories.)