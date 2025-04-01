She Survived Crash, Only to Die in Freak Accident

A Georgia woman survived a car crash on her way to work only to die in a freak accident, authorities in Monroe County say. The county sheriff's office says Shirley Obert, a 67-year-old Chick-fil-A employee, came off the road around 6:10am Saturday and hit a tree, the Macon Telegraph reports. She called her husband, who called 911 after he couldn't find her at the scene. Investigators using dogs and drones searched for Obert all day and the next morning before discovering that she had fallen into an old, dry well. Police believe she died from her injuries after falling into the 30-foot-deep well.

The well was 20 to 30 yards away from Obert's vehicle, and just three feet from the roadside. Investigators say Obert apparently fell into the well after leaving her vehicle and trying to walk out of the wooded area. Monroe County Sheriff Brad Freeman tells 13WMAZ that he was standing just a few feet from the well at one point during the search and didn't see it. "It was an uncovered well, which I'm sure there are probably hundreds in Monroe County, thousands in middle Georgia, I'm sure, that was just never covered up for some reason, and over the years, leaves, debris, vines just kind of covered the well," he says.

"We do not know exactly what happened to make her car run off the road," sheriff's office's public information officer Anna Watkins tells the Telegraph. "She could have tried to avoid an animal, looked down for a minute, we just do not know." Freeman says people should use their judgment when deciding whether to get out of a vehicle after a crash, but they should always call 911 first. A GoFundMe fundraiser describes Obert as a "devoted Christian, wife, mother, and friend to many" who is survived by her husband, daughter, and four sons. (More freak accident stories.)