7 Dead in US Storms, and They're Not Over Yet

At least seven people have been killed in a wide swath of violent storms and tornadoes that hit the South and Midwest, and officials are bracing for more severe weather and flooding in the coming days, per the AP. The first wave of storms killed at least five people in Tennessee and one each in Missouri and Indiana on Wednesday and Thursday. The storms continued on Friday, with rains inundating roads in Kentucky and a mudslide on a busy highway on the outskirts of Louisville. There was massive destruction in Lake City in eastern Arkansas, where homes were flattened and cars were flipped and tossed into trees. State authorities reported damage in 22 counties due to tornadoes, wind gusts, hail, and flash flooding. Seven injuries were reported, but no deaths. Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee called the devastation in his state "enormous" and said it was too early to know whether there were more deaths as searches continued. Also in Indiana, emergency crews spent several hours rescuing a woman from a collapsed warehouse. The national Weather Prediction Center in Maryland said satellite images indicated that "catastrophic" flooding could soon occur in Arkansas, Tennessee, and Kentucky. More than 90 million people were at risk of severe weather across an area stretching from Texas to Minnesota and Maine, according to the Oklahoma-based Storm Prediction Center. Private forecasting company AccuWeather said it was concerned about "major disruptions" to the supply chain and shipping due to the flooding and severe weather. Shipping giant FedEx, for example, has a massive facility in the danger area, in Memphis, Tennessee. Forecasters said barge transportation on the lower Mississippi River could also be affected.