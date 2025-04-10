SNL Is Making a Move Across the Pond

Saturday Night Live announced on Thursday that it plans to launch a British version of the US sketch comedy show, which is currently celebrating its 50th anniversary in the States. The AP reports that the UK version of the program, produced with Sky Studios, will have a British cast of comedians that's still to be announced and follow the same format as the US model, with famous guest hosts and star musical acts. The new program is set to launch in 2026.

Showrunner Lorne Michaels is on board as an executive producer for Saturday Night Live UK, and he'll still helm the show back in New York City. "For over 50 years Saturday Night Live has held a unique position in TV and in our collective culture," Sky Studios CEO Cecile Frot-Coutaz says in a release. "The show has discovered and nurtured countless comedy and musical talents over the years and we are thrilled to be partnering with Lorne and the SNL team to bring an all-British version of the show to UK audiences."

The New York Times notes that a British version of SNL has been hinted at for years. Other versions of the show have been produced in various other countries around the globe, including in France, Japan, Italy, and Germany, though the AP notes that those attempts have usually been "short-lived." (More Saturday Night Live stories.)