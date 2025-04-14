NFL Draft Prospect Dead in Apparent Suicide

Former Louisiana State University wide receiver Kyren Lacy has died in an apparent suicide in Texas after he was chased by police late Saturday night. Harris County authorities said they were pursuing Lacy when he crashed his vehicle in Houston. Officers approached the vehicle and found Lacy had died in an apparent suicide, police said, per the AP . The 24-year-old, who declared for this month's NFL draft, had been facing charges including negligent homicide and felony hit-and-run related to a December crash that killed a 78-year-old man in Louisiana, per the Guardian .

On Dec. 17, Lacy was allegedly speeding and passing in a no-passing zone when the driver of a Kia Sorento swerved to avoid Lacy's Dodge Charger and crashed head-on into another vehicle, per the Guardian. Herman Hall, a passenger in the Sorento, later died of his injuries. Lacy allegedly fled the scene. He declared for the NFL draft two days later but didn't turn himself in to authorities until Jan. 12, per ESPN. In a statement confirming Lacy's death, attorney Matthew Ory said he was "very confident the evidence, after being fully collected and reviewed, would lead to a declination of charges" and that, "we will be demanding a full and transparent review of how this investigation was conducted and why."

Lacy led LSU in touchdowns received last season with nine, and was second in catches (58) and yards receiving (866). But "his draft stock plummeted" after the December crash and he did not play in LSU's victory over Baylor in the Texas Bowl on Dec. 31, per the AP. In its statement, LSU said it was "saddened" by Lacy's "tragic passing" and "our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones, as well as his former teammates and coaches impacted by his passing." (If you or someone you know is struggling, please call or text the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988.)