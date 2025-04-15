After Rocket Landing, Bezos Excitedly Face-Plants

Jeff Bezos was obviously excited to greet his fiancee, Lauren Sanchez, and the rest of the all-female team from Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket after it touched down in West Texas following its launch into space on Monday. Maybe a little too excited—the Blue Origin founder took a tumble as he raced to help open the rocket door. In video, Bezos can be seen coming around the capsule holding Sanchez, Katy Perry, Gayle King, and three other women on the ground, seeming to briefly peer into one of the capsule's windows, then tripping over something on the ground (his own feet?) and face-planting in the dirt.