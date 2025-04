Paige Bueckers is having a very good April. About a week after winning a national championship with UConn, the 23-year-old became the No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft Monday night. In between those two things, she signed a separate deal (one much more lucrative than her WNBA deal) with the new 3-on-3 women's league Unrivaled. Details:

The Dallas Wings picked Bueckers as expected, reports NPR. She becomes the latest big name, after the likes of Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese, to enter the WNBA.