Hundreds of International Student Visas Abruptly Revoked

Hundreds of international students in the US have unexpectedly lost their legal immigration status since the start of the month, immigration attorneys tell the AP. At least 600 students across 90 colleges have been affected, but advocacy groups say the true number could be hundreds more. Students in several states are suing, accusing the Trump administration of denying them due process, including four students in Michigan who report getting little or no explanation as to why their visas were being abruptly revoked. Some of the email notifications listed a "criminal records check" as the reason, but none of the impacted students had been charged or convicted of any crimes, their attorney with the American Civil Liberties Union says. Some of them had minor infractions, such as speeding or parking tickets, while others had none, he says.