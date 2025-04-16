Hundreds of International Student Visas Abruptly Revoked

Hundreds of international students in the US have unexpectedly lost their legal immigration status since the start of the month, immigration attorneys tell the AP. At least 600 students across 90 colleges have been affected, but advocacy groups say the true number could be hundreds more. Students in several states are suing, accusing the Trump administration of denying them due process, including four students in Michigan who report getting little or no explanation as to why their visas were being abruptly revoked. Some of the email notifications listed a "criminal records check" as the reason, but none of the impacted students had been charged or convicted of any crimes, their attorney with the American Civil Liberties Union says. Some of them had minor infractions, such as speeding or parking tickets, while others had none, he says.
Last year, about 1.1 million international students were in the US; they contribute significantly to collegiate revenues, as they are ineligible for federal aid and often pay full tuition. Students from India and China, making up over half of the international student body, have been significantly affected by the sudden visa revocations. Affected students have not been sent any notices to appear in immigration court, and as such, are unsure of how to proceed. Some colleges suggest students leave the US to avoid deportation risks. One immigration attorney tells NBC News he suspects this is simply part of the Trump administration's plan to "reduce immigration entirely," noting that international students are easy targets. (Secretary of State Marco Rubio previously indicated some student visas are being revoked due to pro-Palestinian views.) (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.)