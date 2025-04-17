Your 2025 Emmys Host: Nate Bargatze

The 77th Emmy Awards are coming up Sept. 14, and the host of the ceremony will be stand-up comedian Nate Bargatze, CBS announced Wednesday. Bargatze was the top-earning comedian of the year in 2024, selling more than 1.2 million tickets, and is one of the most popular stand-up comics currently. He's released three Netflix specials, three other stand-up specials, and hosted Saturday Night Live (twice) as well as a TV holiday special. "Nate is one of the hottest comics in the business with a remarkable and hilarious brand of comedy that deeply resonates with multi-generational audiences around the globe," says Cris Abrego, chair of the Television Academy.

"It's a huge honor to be asked to host such an iconic awards show and I'm beyond excited to work with CBS to create a night that can be enjoyed by families around the world," says Bargatze (who played George Washington in this viral SNL skit). The Emmy Awards have struggled to find a regular host; the past four ceremonies have had four different hosts: Eugene and Dan Levy, Anthony Anderson, Kenan Thompson, and Cedric the Entertainer. Last year's Emmys, hosted by the Levy father-son duo, had 6.87 million viewers, up 54% from the previous year, the AP reports. This year's ceremony will air on CBS and will be available to stream live or on-demand on Paramount+, Variety reports.