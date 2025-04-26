Where Most Young Adults Still Live With Parents

Generally speaking, the share of young adults still living at home has dropped a bit since peaking at about 20% during the pandemic, according to the Pew Research Center. Overall, 18% of people ages 25 to 34 lived in a parent's home in 2023. But all kinds of regional differences are at play, with those in the Northeast most likely to live at home and those in the Midwest the least likely. Gender also is a factor: More young men (20%) than young women (15%) live at home. Here are the metro areas with the highest and lowest shares of young adults living with a parent or parents:



Highest

Vallejo, California, 33%

Oxnard, California, 32.8%

El Centro, California, 32%

Brownsville, Texas, 30.5%

Riverside, California, 30%

Merced, California, 29.8%

McAllen, Texas, 29%

Naples, Florida, 29%

Racine, Wisconsin, 29%

Port St. Lucie, Florida, 29%